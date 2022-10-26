“Prescribed fire is an important, proactive resource to protect giant sequoias, and the park, from the catastrophic destruction of wildfires,” according to the State Department of Parks and Recreation.
A series of prescribed burns are underway this fall at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.
In recent months, the Calaveras Big Trees Association (CBTA), the nonprofit organization responsible for interpretive and educational programs at Big Trees, has called for a large-scale fire fuels reduction effort at the park, citing “dire conditions.”
This season’s project will cover 184 acres in the North Grove area and along Highway 4, according to the State Department of Parks and Recreation, who announced the plan earlier this month. The burns were scheduled to begin on Oct. 20 and “active firing” was expected to last three to five days, depending on weather conditions.
The prescribed burns were funded through a grant from Cal Fire’s California Climate Investments Program, in partnership with Save the Redwoods League.
“The Giant Sequoia Forest Resilience Project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities,” the release reads. “The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35% of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California.”
Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.
