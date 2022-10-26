Big Trees

“Prescribed fire is an important, proactive resource to protect giant sequoias, and the park, from the catastrophic destruction of wildfires,” according to the State Department of Parks and Recreation.

A series of prescribed burns are underway this fall at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

In recent months, the Calaveras Big Trees Association (CBTA), the nonprofit organization responsible for interpretive and educational programs at Big Trees, has called for a large-scale fire fuels reduction effort at the park, citing “dire conditions.”

Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

