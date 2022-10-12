One Bret Harte Union High School FFA team placed first out of 28 total teams in its division and two others second overall at the Mother Lode Section Opening Contest on Sept. 21.

For the contest at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, each team of six memorized their parts of the official FFA Opening and Closing script and presented it in front of a panel of judges. Teams were judged on memorization, presentation, and overall professionalism.

