One Bret Harte Union High School FFA team placed first out of 28 total teams in its division and two others second overall at the Mother Lode Section Opening Contest on Sept. 21.
For the contest at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, each team of six memorized their parts of the official FFA Opening and Closing script and presented it in front of a panel of judges. Teams were judged on memorization, presentation, and overall professionalism.
Bret Harte brought nine freshman greenhand teams, three open teams, and its FFA officer team. A total of 11 schools were represented at the competition.
“In the Greenhand Team Division, Bret Harte Team 1 placed first overall out of 28 total teams,” a Bret Harte FFA news release states.
The freshman members of this team were Mikaiah Dickson, Annelise Zumbach, Hannah Dillashaw, Amaris Munoz, Yareli Munoz and Lexie McDaniel.
Sophomores, juniors and seniors who were not on an officer team had the option of competing in the Open team division. Bret Harte FFA brought three open teams, and one of them placed second overall. This team consisted of Giuliana Lucido, Mackenzie Sandoval, Zoe Ruggeri, Jack Lenihan, Johanna Nava, and Ella Becker.
In the Officer Team Division, Bret Harte placed second overall. That team consisted of Caroline Krpan, Delaney Lenihan, Taleah Lusk, Sophie Bouma, Afton Phillips and Brenda Nava.
“We had a great turnout at this competition by placing in every category! Congratulations to all Bret Harte FFA members who competed, and let’s keep the awards coming!” the release states.