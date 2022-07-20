Throughout Independence Day night, I watched anxiously as a pulsating glow emanated from the Mokelumne River canyon. That same sickly yellow glow had cooked the riparian area around the lifeblood of Amador, Calaveras, Alameda and Contra Costa counties seven years earlier. The 2015 Butte Fire killed the main trunks of almost every tree in the canyon, and from my explorations and work along the rim I knew that the vegetation that had sprung up in its wake was nothing but low brush around the bases of cadaver trees. This scrub oak was now burning up, and given the lack of soaking rains during the past several winters, the root balls of the trees were being cooked to death under the soil surface. The end result—a landscape, once shaded by tall oaks and pines, now quickly on its way to becoming a desert.
The process on the heels of the Electra Fire is known as desertification. Desertification is defined as the conversion of productive lands into barren deserts. Desertification is now impacting one-third of the Earth’s surface and over one billion people, according to climate researchers. With desertification comes soil erosion, reduced biodiversity and impaired hydrologic function. In short, forests and grasslands around the world are becoming deserts.
Desertification is not a new phenomenon. In fact, many landscapes now perceived to be “natural deserts” were fertile before hundreds of years of abuse turned them to desert. For example, North Africa was the breadbasket of the Roman Empire and the Middle East and was a cedar forest at the dawn of agriculture. However, human abuse of the land, lack of stewardship and successive wildfires are now leading to desertification at a rate never before imagined. Deserts are even eating up humid landscapes in parts of Brazil.
But the process of desertification isn’t just a faraway phenomenon. Deserts are now forming in our own backyard. This trajectory leads to higher temperatures and even drier conditions that, in turn, increase the rate of desertification. Adding insult to injury, more deserts mean exacerbated water scarcity for all life.
The time is NOW to come to our senses and use our resources, energy and creativity to steward the ecosystems that sustain and support us. If we had thinned the newly sprouted brush after the Butte Fire, we would have already had 30-foot oak trees resilient to fire. In such a case, the Electra Fire would have acted as a useful tool for landscape regeneration. Instead, the Independence Day blaze encountered a forgotten pre-burnt landscape thick with enough fuel to cook what little soil and vegetation remained.
If we are to thrive into the future, we must direct our resources towards ecosystem stewardship. No amount of money is “too much.” Ultimately, it is water at stake, and without water we will dehydrate like the parched desert landscape blowing into our own backyard. It is now imperative that we set the blame aside and focus on stewardship and healing. The future starts now.