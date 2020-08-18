Update: Cal Fire TCU reported at 5:54 p.m. that the Salt Fire has grown to 1,500 acres with a "continued rapid rate of spread." No structures are threatened at this time.

Original article:

A vegetation fire that broke out east of Milton near Salt Spring Valley Reservoir Tuesday afternoon has quickly grown to 200 acres in size.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) reported at 3:29 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a 20-acre vegetation fire.

At 3:49 p.m., Cal Fire TCU reported that the fire had doubled in size, though no structures were threatened.

A half hour later, the fire had grown to 200 acres.

“Firefighters are aggressively fighting the 200-acre vegetation fire near Salt Spring Reservoir,” a statement from Cal Fire TCU reads.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

