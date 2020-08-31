The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating an 11-year-old girl suspected of being taken by her mother during a supervised visit with Child Protective Services.
On Monday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on behalf of the sheriff’s office to help locate suspect Rebecca Boyett, 43, and her daughter, Selene Anderson.
Anderson was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Blagen Road and Longman Lane in Arnold. She is 4-foot, 3-inches tall and 80 pounds with blonde/pink hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts when last seen.
Boyett is 5-foot tall and 105 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a white 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck with license plate 55367Y2.
“If you see Boyett or the Ram pickup please call 911,” a statement from the CHP reads.
The alert has been issued for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Amador and El Dorado counties.