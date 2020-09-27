Due to more favorable weather conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) has revised the total number of customers to be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) this weekend from about 97,000 to about 65,000 across the state.
In Calaveras County, this number has been reduced from roughly 10,000 customers to roughly 5,400.
PG&E already cut power to about 11,000 customers in Butte and Plumas counties at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.
“Based on wind forecasts, de-energization for the second wave of 54,000 customers will begin at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon,” a PG&E press release issued Sunday reads. “Power is expected to be out overnight Sunday into Monday for all customers.”
In Calaveras County, the areas affected are in the northern and eastern sections of the county, including the Highway 4 corridor east of the town of Arnold; communities on Highway 26 and surrounding areas from Rich Gulch to West Point; and Rail Road Flat and the surrounding areas.
Angels Camp, Murphys, San Andreas, Copperopolis and Valley Springs, among other communities, should not be impacted.
In Calaveras County, the estimated shutoff start time is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, while the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. on Monday.
Community Resource Centers have been set up at Chapel in the Pines at 2286 Cedar Lane in Arnold; the Murphys Fire Department at 58 Jones Street in Murphys; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322 at 202 Spink Road in West Point. All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the PSPS.
