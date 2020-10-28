The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking help from the public in locating Kaylee Arney, a missing 14-year-old girl last seen at a friend’s house in West Point on Oct. 22.
“Kaylee left prior to being picked up by her grandmother,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “At the time of the initial report, Kaylee was listed as a voluntary or at-will missing person and considered a possible runaway juvenile.”
Arney is described as 4-foot, 11-inches tall, and weighing 123 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
“If anyone has any information regarding this case or knows the whereabouts of Kaylee Arney they are asked to please call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 or the Tip Line at (209) 754-6870,” the press release reads.