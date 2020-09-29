While Calaveras County Water District’s (CCWD) Ebbetts Pass Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project between Murphys and Avery is nearly complete, some customers along the line will experience a temporary loss of water service between Oct. 1 and Oct. 26 as the district transitions to the new pipeline.
“The critical transition to the new pipeline will occur gradually over the next couple of weeks,” a press release from CCWD states. “CCWD is limiting the number of customers impacted by this transition to the extent possible, but a series of planned shutdowns of the water system is unavoidable.”
Each individual shutdown is expected to last less than eight hours, and will begin no earlier than 8 a.m. each day.
“Once water service is restored, your water will be delivered through the new pipeline,” the press release states. “The new pipeline has been thoroughly disinfected and flushed. Water quality will be tested and verified prior to bringing it into service, so we do not anticipate a boil water advisory once service is restored.”
Affected customers will receive pre-recorded phone calls and text messages with date-specific notices.
“Landlords should be sure to pass updates on to their tenants,” the press release states. “Dates may change if circumstances change, but no new door tags will be delivered so please watch for the phone messages or you can get up-to-date information by visiting CCWD.org, the CCWD Facebook page, or calling customer service at (209) 754-3543.”
To view the press release, which includes lists of the addresses affected each day, click here.