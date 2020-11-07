This weekend’s storm may bring snow down to 2,500 feet in elevation on Sunday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).
“Some light snow showers may be seen today before heavier snowfall begins this evening and continues through Sunday,” a statement from NWS reads. “Snow levels remain around 4,000 feet today, locally decreasing down to 2,500 feet on Sunday. Mountain travel delays, chain controls, and slippery road conditions are possible, especially during the overnight hours.”
A winter storm warning for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet is in effect from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of five- to eight-inches, and localized amounts of up to 13-inches for higher elevations.
“A winter storm warning for snow means there will be snow-covered roads and limited visibilities,” a statement from NWS reads. “Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”