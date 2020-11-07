storm
Courtesy image

This weekend’s storm may bring snow down to 2,500 feet in elevation on Sunday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Some light snow showers may be seen today before heavier snowfall begins this evening and continues through Sunday,” a statement from NWS reads. “Snow levels remain around 4,000 feet today, locally decreasing down to 2,500 feet on Sunday. Mountain travel delays, chain controls, and slippery road conditions are possible, especially during the overnight hours.”

A winter storm warning for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet is in effect from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of five- to eight-inches, and localized amounts of up to 13-inches for higher elevations.

“A winter storm warning for snow means there will be snow-covered roads and limited visibilities,” a statement from NWS reads. “Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Noah Berner has lived in Calaveras County most of his life, and graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in history.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.