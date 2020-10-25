While Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) has reduced the scope of Sunday’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) from 466,000 total customers to 361,000 customers due to favorable changes in the weather forecast, about 15,700 customers in Calaveras County will likely lose power this afternoon and early evening.
“PG&E will de-energize certain electrical lines for safety starting this morning as part of a PSPS,” a press release from PG&E issued Sunday reads. “PG&E is calling a PSPS due to a significant, offshore wind event starting Sunday that is forecast to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of Northern California, including Calaveras County, until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Strong gusty north to east winds combined with exceptionally low humidity and dry fuels will result in extremely critical fire weather conditions today into Tuesday,” an Oct. 25 statement from the NWS reads. “This wind event will be the strongest event of the year so far. The winds will be strong enough to down weakened trees in forested areas and power lines in the mountains and possibly in the lower elevations which may result in power outages. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts. Practice fire weather safety.”
The estimated shutoff start time for Calaveras County is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Estimated restoration times are address specific, but power should be back on by 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Weather is expected to subside Monday morning for the majority of customers, and by Tuesday morning for the remainder,” the PG&E press release reads. “Once it does and it is safe to do so, PG&E will patrol the de-energized lines to determine if they were damaged during the wind event and repair any damage found. PG&E will then safely restore power in stages and as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring power to nearly all customers within 12 daylight hours after severe weather has passed.”
PG&E plans to set up Community Resource Centers for county residents at Utica Park at 1075 Utica Lane in Angels Camp; Chapel in the Pines at 2286 Cedar Lane in Arnold; Murphys Fire Department at 58 Jones Street in Murphys; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322 at 202 Spink Road in West Point.
