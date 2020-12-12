The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 7 a.m. on Sunday until 4 a.m. on Monday.
“A winter storm will move into the region late tonight and Sunday,” a statement from NWS reads. “Snow levels will lower during the day to around 3,500 feet over the mountains in Shasta County to 4,500 feet for the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada. Locally lower snow levels will be possible. Significant snowfall is forecast over the higher elevation. If traveling into the mountains be prepared for hazardous travel conditions.”
The public is advised to “carry chains, extra warm clothing, food and be prepared for travel delays.”
Ebbetts Pass is forecast to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow during the storm.