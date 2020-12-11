The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the western slope of the Sierra Nevada from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.
“A weather system will bring snow to the mountains tonight into Saturday,” a statement from the NWS reads. “In the Sierra snow levels will start around 4,000 feet and rise to 6,000 feet. Another storm system is expected Sunday and Sunday night bringing similar conditions.”
Carson, Ebbetts and Sonora passes are forecast to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow from Friday to Saturday, and the county is forecast to receive between a half-inch and 1 inch of precipitation in the lowest elevations to between 2 and 3 inches of precipitation in the highest elevations.
“Slippery driving conditions are expected and could bring possible travel delays and chain controls for mountain highways,” the NWS statement reads. “Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”
Ahead of the storm, the public is advised to unclog gutter and storm drains; check tires, wiper blades, fluids and lights; and winterize vehicles, have an emergency supply kit and carry chains.
