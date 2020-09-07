The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (Calaveras OES) announced Monday night that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has made the decision to cut power to roughly 13,400 local PG&E customers due to dangerous fire conditions.
“We have received word from PG&E that the decision to de-energize portions of Calaveras County has been made, and may begin as soon as 9 p.m. tonight,” a statement from Calaveras OES reads. “OES has partnered with PG&E to provide Community Service Centers for Calaveras County residents affected by this PSPS event. There will be four customer resource centers for this event.”
Community Resource Centers will be open Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the following locations:
Chapel in the Pines, 2286 Cedar Lane, Arnold
Murphys Fire Protection District Station, 37 Jones Street, Murphys
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322, 202 Spink Road, West Point
Saint Matthews Church, 414 Oak Street, San Andreas
All sites will be taking COVID-19 precautions.
According to PG&E's website, power restoration for county residents is estimated to be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
To view PG&E’s outage map, click here.
For information on the Community Resource Centers, click here.