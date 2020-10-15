Update: The planned PSPS for 262 customers in Calaveras County has been called off, PG&E Incident Commander Mark Quinlan said during a PG&E PSPS Public Briefing this evening.
“In the southern area of the Sierra foothills, counties like El Dorado, Calaveras, Nevada, that southern Sierra, weather conditions look like they are improving, and we removed those from the event scope, so all of the customers that live and work in that area, you will have your service on through the evening," he said.
Due to more favorable weather conditions, only 39,000 customers across the state have been affected by this week's PSPS.
Original article:
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has moved ahead with another Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), which will affect an estimated 262 customers in Calaveras County on Thursday.
“PG&E is calling a PSPS due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires,” a PG&E press release reads. “The PSPS event will affect approximately 53,000 customers in targeted portions of 24 counties.”
On Wednesday night, about 52,000 customers lost power in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay Mountains, Bay Area and Santa Cruz Mountains.
An additional 700 customers in portions of Amador, Calaveras, Humboldt and Trinity counties will lose power on Thursday.
In Calaveras County, the outage area is east of Wilseyville and east and north of Bummerville.
For the 262 customers affected in Calaveras, the estimated shutoff start time is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.
PG&E expects power to be restored by 10 p.m. Friday for the majority of customers affected by the PSPS.
A Community Resource Center will be set up at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322 at 202 Spink Road in West Point.
To view the planned outage map, click here.
To see if your address is affected, click here.
To learn more about Community Resource Centers, click here.