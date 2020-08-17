Due to a record-breaking heat wave, four cooling centers have been established in Calaveras County.
County residents can visit cooling centers through Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Valley Springs
Jenny Lind Elementary School
5100 Driver Road
Valley Springs, CA 95252
Angels Camp
Mark Twain Elementary School
646 Stanislaus Avenue
Angels Camp, CA 95222
Copperopolis
Copperopolis Elementary School
217 School Street
Copperopolis, CA 95228
San Andreas
San Andreas Library
1299 Gold Hunter Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
The cooling centers will comply with state safety guidelines regarding COVID-19, and face coverings will be required.
For more information, contact Public Health at 754-6460, or visit facebook.com/calaveraspublichealth.