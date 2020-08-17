Due to a record-breaking heat wave, four cooling centers have been established in Calaveras County.

County residents can visit cooling centers through Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Valley Springs

Jenny Lind Elementary School

5100 Driver Road

Valley Springs, CA 95252

Angels Camp

Mark Twain Elementary School

646 Stanislaus Avenue

Angels Camp, CA 95222

Copperopolis

Copperopolis Elementary School

217 School Street

Copperopolis, CA 95228

San Andreas

San Andreas Library

1299 Gold Hunter Road

San Andreas, CA 95249

The cooling centers will comply with state safety guidelines regarding COVID-19, and face coverings will be required.

For more information, contact Public Health at 754-6460, or visit facebook.com/calaveraspublichealth.

