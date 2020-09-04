With high temperatures in the forecast, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for the holiday weekend.
Flex Alerts are requests for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when demand on the energy grid is predicted to potentially outpace supply, often when temperatures rise and energy consumption increases during the summer months.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning between 11 a.m. on Saturday until 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, and is forecasting “dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs 100 to 111 for the Valley, 95 to 105 for the foothills, and 75 to 100 for the mountains,” and “overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s to around 80 for Valley and foothills.”
Temperatures over the weekend are forecast to be from 10 to 20 degrees above normal across much of the state, prompting the CAISO to request consumers to conserve electricity between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Saturday until Sept. 7.
“Conservation can lower demand and avoid further actions, including outages, and lessen the duration of possible power interruptions,” a CAISO press release reads. “Consumers are urged to conserve electricity when the grid is most stressed in the afternoons and evenings, when temperatures remain high and solar production is falling due to the sun setting.”
From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the CAISO advises consumers to keep air conditioning at 78 degrees or below (if health permits), defer using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug unused electrical devices, close blinds and drapes, use fans if possible and limit the amount of time the refrigerator door is open.
During last month’s heatwave, the state experienced rotating power outages for the first time in almost two decades.
“PG&E is prepared and, based on forecasts, doesn't anticipate any issues meeting the increased demand for power,” a press release from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) reads. “At this point, CAISO has given no indication that it will call for rotating outages.”
The CAISO is a nonprofit, public benefit corporation that manages 80% of California’s high-voltage electric grid.
For more information, visit the CAISO’s website at caiso.com.