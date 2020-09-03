While fall may be only weeks away, summer isn’t over yet.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for the area from Labor Day weekend into early next week, from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
“High pressure over the Southwestern United States will result in the return of widespread triple digit and potentially record heat this weekend for the Central Valley, foothills and Delta,” a statement from NWS reads. “Heat risks will range from moderate to very high levels during this time, which could impact the general population, especially those spending an extended time outdoors. Relief from the heat during the overnight hours will remain minimal with lows in the upper 60s to around 80. Any localized dense smoke may impact these temperatures.”
The foothills and the mountains below 5,500 feet in elevation will experience “dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs 100 to 110 for the Valley, 95 to 105 for the foothills, and 75 to 100 for the mountains,” the statement reads. “Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s to around 80 for Valley and foothills.”
Calaveras Public Health will open a cooling center at the Sequoia Room of the Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) building at 509 E. St. Charles St. in San Andreas on the northeast corner of Highway 49 and Mountain Ranch Road, which will be open from noon to 6 p.m. from Saturday until Sept. 8. The cooling center will comply with state guidelines regarding COVID-19, and face coverings will be required.
HHSA suggests that local residents take precautions during the heatwave, including drinking plenty of water, staying cool, staying indoors, wearing light clothing and sunscreen while outdoors, planning outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day, pacing yourself during physical activity, and staying in touch with family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly and those with health conditions.
For assistance with transportation to the cooling center, local residents can call Calaveras Connect at 754-4450 and request a ride.
For more information on prevention and signs of heat-related illness, call Calaveras Public Health at 754-6460 or visit facebook.com/calaveraspublichealth.