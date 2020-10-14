The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (Calaveras OES) announced Wednesday morning that the possible Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for 262 customers in Calaveras County originally forecast for Wednesday evening has been delayed until Thursday.
“Our Partners at PG&E have, based on weather models, pushed back de-energization to Thursday, Oct. 15, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” a statement from Calaveras OES reads. “The Outage Map has not changed, and it is estimated to affect 262 PG&E customers mainly in the areas east and north of Bummerville and east of Wilseyville.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area between 10 a.m. on Wednesday until 11 a.m. on Friday.
“Gusty north to east winds will develop through the day across northern California,” a statement issued by the NWS on Wednesday reads. “Periods of strong, gusty winds continue into Friday morning, particularly on Wednesday night and again on Thursday night. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels and gusty winds will result in critical fire weather conditions for the next few days. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts.”
If PG&E moves forward with the PSPS, a Community Resource Center will be set up at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322 at 202 Spink Road in West Point.
On Tuesday, PG&E estimated that the total PSPS may affect 54,000 customers in 24 counties.
To view the potential outage map, click here.
To see if your address may be affected, click here.
To learn more about Community Resource Centers, click here.