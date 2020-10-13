Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Watch for possible outages beginning Wednesday that may affect 262 Calaveras customers in the northern section of the county.
A PSPS Watch is issued when outages are likely due to dangerous weather events. An estimated 50,000 customers in 21 counties may be affected across the state.
“PG&E has notified customers in targeted portions of 21 counties about a potential PSPS as early as Wednesday afternoon,” a PG&E press release issued Monday reads. “Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.”
The areas in Calaveras County that may be affected are east of the town of West Point and southwest of Salt Springs Reservoir.
If the power is turned off, the estimated shutoff time is 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and the estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. on Thursday.
If the outage is necessary, a Community Resource Center will be set up at Veterans of Foreign Wars post 3322 at 202 Spink Road in West Point.
To view the potential outage map, click here.
To see if your address will be affected, click here.
For information on Community Resource Centers, click here.