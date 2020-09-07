The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (Calaveras OES) provided an update on Monday on the potential Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).
“We've received the latest potential outage area maps from PG&E, and have learned that the Communities of Murphys, Douglas Flat, Vallecito, and the area between Camp Connell to the County line are now included in the 13,072 PG&E customers that may be affected by the potential PSPS event,” a statement from Calaveras OES reads. “The event timing has also changed a bit, and is now forecasted to begin at midnight tonight to about 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.”
Calaveras OES advises those affected by the outages to “please prepare to be without power for up to 24 hours. Gather needed water, medications, food and charge any critical battery operated devices. As this event draws closer and closer, we will partner with PG&E to deploy Community Resource Centers in strategic locations.”
According to PG&E’s website, the potential estimated power restoration time for Calaveras County is Wednesday at 7 p.m.
To view the potential outage area and to see if your address is affected, click here.
For information on local Community Resource Centers, click here.