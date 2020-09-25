The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Northern California, including Calaveras County, from 9 p.m. on Saturday until noon on Monday.
“Gusty northerly and easterly winds will develop over portions of the Sacramento Valley, the northern Sierra and western foothills, and the Coastal Range late Saturday evening into Monday morning,” a statement from the NWS reads. “Daytime humidities will be extremely low in the single digits to teens with poor overnight humidity recoveries. The combination of wind, low humidity and hot conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. These conditions may impact ongoing wildfires. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts.”
Fire restrictions are currently in effect in the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF). Regional Order 20-16 prohibits building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire and smoking in every national forest in the state through Sept. 30.
Forest Order STF-16-2020-19, which is effective through Oct. 15 and applies only to the SNF, prohibits all recreational target shooting. In high fire hazard areas, the order prohibits camping and being in the area between sundown and sunrise. In moderate fire hazard areas, the order prohibits camping except for in open, developed campgrounds and being in the area between sundown and sunrise.
In Calaveras Big Trees State Park, all campfires and briquette barbecues are prohibited in all areas of the park through Oct. 31. Propane-fueled stoves are still allowed, but only in developed campgrounds.
In addition, Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) has closed its lands to the public indefinitely due to high fire danger. Public roads on SPI’s forestlands remain open, but walk-in access to its private land is prohibited.
To view the Red Flag Warning, click here.
To view Regional Order 20-16, click here.
To view Forest Order STF-16-2020-19, which includes a map of fire hazard areas, click here.
For information on wildfire preparedness, visit readyforwildfire.org.