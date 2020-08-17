Record-breaking temperatures have led to the first rolling blackouts in California since the energy crisis of 2001, and Calaveras County may be affected.
On Aug. 13, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which runs the state’s energy grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert, an urgent call to shift energy use to off-peak hours in order to ease strain on the grid resulting from increased energy usage during the heatwave.
At the direction of the CAISO the following day, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) cut power for a few hours to 220,000 customers in El Dorado, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties.
On Aug. 15, outages affected 220,000 additional PG&E customers in portions of the Central Coast and Central Valley, including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Joaquin counties.
Additional outages were planned for Aug. 16, but power availability was able to keep pace with demand and the outages were called off.
However, a Flex Alert is in effect each day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday, and more outages may be enacted.
“A persistent, record-breaking heatwave in California and the western states is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be prepared for likely rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings through Wednesday,” a CAISO press release states. “There is not a sufficient amount of energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave.”
From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday, the CAISO is urging consumers to set air-conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, refrain from using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug electrical devices not being used, close blinds and drapes, use fans to cool off and keep refrigerator doors closed to the extent possible.
“PG&E urges customers to conserve energy to help prevent the need for rotating outages,” a PG&E press release issued Monday states. “PG&E meteorologists are forecasting the heatwave to get even hotter and continue through Wednesday night.”
PG&E Spokesperson Brandi Merlo said that the enactment of outages will depend on the demands of the energy grid.
“We will not know exactly how many customers might be impacted until the CAISO directs how many megawatts may be needed,” she said. “Should the CAISO direct rotating outages, the amount of customers will really be dependent on the amount of megawatts necessary to alleviate the strain on the grid.”
Those affected by the outages will not be notified ahead of time, Merlo said.
“Due to the nature of this type of emergency, it is not possible to notify customers in advance of rotating power shutoffs, but these immediate actions are required to protect and minimize broader impacts to our customers,” she said. “When curtailment is ordered, PG&E needs to execute it immediately and the expectation per regulation is that we are complete with the operation within 10 minutes. We will notify customers to the best of our ability via the web, media and social network channels that outages are a possibility when these grid strains are anticipated.”
If outages are enacted, they will likely take place between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“We do not yet have a timing for any potential rotating outages but they are most likely to occur when the demand is greatest on the system usually in the afternoon to the evening,” Merlo said.