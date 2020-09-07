The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Northern California, including Calaveras County.
“Locally gusty north to east wind develops this afternoon, becoming widespread tonight and continuing into early Wednesday,” a statement from the NWS issued Monday reads. “Strongest wind expected Tuesday in the Southern Cascades and adjacent foothills, and through the Sacramento Valley. Combination of wind and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions which may impact ongoing wildfires. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent starting additional fires.”
The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
