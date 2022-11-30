Downtown Angels Camp has seen many businesses come and go over the years, but one that has remained constant for almost 20 years is Firefall Jewelers. And after two decades of crafting elegant handmade jewelry at both their Angels Camp and Valley Springs location, owners Paul and Michelle Coca have announced their retirement.

From left, Paul Coca Jr., Michelle Coca, Paul “Paully” Coca, Noreen Coca and Paul Coca Sr. are photographed at the Angels Camp Firefall Jewelers location in 2018. Paul Sr. and Michelle Coca will be retiring soon. 

 

Paul, Michelle, and their son Paul Jr. sat down with the Enterprise at their Angels Camp store to share some of the highs and lows of being longtime business owners, as well as some exciting plans for the future. The Enterprise previously profiled Firefall back in 2018.

Paul Coca Sr. and son are known throughout the Mother Lode for their custom designs. Paul Coca Jr. will continue the jewelry business under a new name, Paul James Jewelers.

 
Paul “Paully” Coca works alongside his grandfather, Paul Coca Sr., in the workshop beneath Firefall Jewelers in Angels Camp in 2018. 

 

 
Paully still working away in the basement workshop in 2022.

 
Not much has changed around Firefall’s busy underground workshop as Paul Jr. gives the Enterprise a tour in 2022.
