The State Route 4 (SR 4) Wagon Trail Realignment Project is finally underway as members of the local government, Caltrans, and other stakeholders met for a groundbreaking ceremony at Jordan Oaks Vineyard on Mar. 3. Drivers might also notice a stretch of downed trees on either side of the highway as crews work to clear the path.
The project has been in development since 2001 with preliminary studies starting in 2008. As many longtime Calaveras County residents know, SR 4 is built on the original wagon trail that connected Copperopolis and Angels Camp, which explains its extreme twists and turns.
“The existing 6.5 mile segment of SR 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp consists of a non-engineered alignment with no adjacent shoulders. The alignment follows the existing rolling topography, resulting in numerous curves and limited sight distance, which reduces the operating speed of the roadway to approximately 25 to 35 miles per hour,” according to the official project pamphlets.
The $22 million project has been followed closely over the years by the Enterprise. One previous article from December of 2020 covered the Board of Supervisors having to approve eminent domains of multiple properties to move the project forward.
These actions were deemed necessary “in order to reduce accidents, improve operational efficiency, and relieve current and future traffic congestion, as well as to ‘close the gap’ between improved roadway segments.”
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Calaveras County Board of Supervisor members, Amanda Folendorf of District 4, Gary Tofanelli of District 1, Jack Garamendi of District 2, Merita Callaway of District 3, and Caltrans District 10 Deputy Director of Program Project Management and Asset Management Grace Magsayo among many others.
Caltrans conducted a study on the environmental impact of the project. The study stated that there are plans for “habitat enhancement efforts” which include building a “nearly half-acre pond designed to provide aquatic California red-legged frog habitat while also being designed to drain completely every fall to break the life cycle of the American bullfrog and other invasive aquatic predators.”
There are also plans to plant nearly 400 oak trees on “the hillsides surrounding the Youngs Creek tributary.” These habitat enhancement efforts will be monitored over the next five years.