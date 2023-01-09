At the Jan. 3 Angels Camp City Council meeting, an emergency proclamation related to the storm which was not featured on the agenda was passed. City Administrator Rebecca Callen stated that the city is able to pass items, not on the agenda under the Brown Act. Sandbags are available at the Angels Camp Police Department to prevent flooding. 

24 Jennifer-Davis-Herndon

Vice-Mayor Jennifer Davis-Herndon will succeed Alvin Broglio as Mayor of Angels Camp.

The council unanimously approved appointing Jennifer Davis-Herndon as mayor, succeeding Alvin Broglio, with Isabel Moncada taking over as vice mayor.

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

