Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
At the Jan. 3 Angels Camp City Council meeting, an emergency proclamation related to the storm which was not featured on the agenda was passed. City Administrator Rebecca Callen stated that the city is able to pass items, not on the agenda under the Brown Act. Sandbags are available at the Angels Camp Police Department to prevent flooding.
The council unanimously approved appointing Jennifer Davis-Herndon as mayor, succeeding Alvin Broglio, with Isabel Moncada taking over as vice mayor.
Herndon told the Enterprise, “I am dedicated and devoted to the City of Angels Camp. I am honored to be the new Mayor and will strive to continue with the path that has been paved from the previous leaders.”
City council members were also assigned to their respective roles as representatives for various commissions and organizations. The organizations and representatives are:
Organization
Meetings
Representative
Central Sierra Econ Development District
Tri-quarterly 9-11 a.m. on Thursday
Caroline Schirato
COG
Monthly on Wednesday evenings
Isabel Moncada and
Alvin Broglio
CPPA
Quarterly 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays
Gretel Tiscornia
IRWMA - Integrated Regional
Water Management Authority
Monthly 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays
City Staff
LAFCO
Quarterly on Monday Evenings
Jennifer Davis-Herndon and Isabel Moncada
Museum Foundation
Monthly 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Thursday
Caroline Schirato
Solid Waste Task Force
Quarterly on Wednesday evening
Caroline Schirato
Utica Budget Committee Meeting
Monthly 8-9:30 a.m.
Alvin Broglio
UWPA Board
Monthly on Tuesday evening
Alvin Broglio and Jennifer Davis-Herndon
Calaveras Visitors Bureau Funding
Callen brought forth an item that would streamline an already existing agreement between the City of Angels Camp and the Calaveras Visitors Bureau (CVB). The existing agreement is a partnership between the city and the bureau to increase tourism through advertising and other means.
According to Callen, the original agreement had many transfers of funds between the two over the fiscal year with this new agreement making it just one flat fee.
“The City would retain $25,000 of the tourism allocation of TOT to be made available to various tourism, City-sponsored events, and community benefit programs, all of which bring support to our community. In addition, the City would retain $7,000 for the annual costs of building maintenance and bathroom facilities at the Museum,” said the city.
Utica Park Project Upgrade
The council unanimously approved a contract with the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) to move forward with the Utica Park Demo and Renovation project. Part of this agreement is to use a part of the Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant to hire the SJCOE to do the work on the park as it is required that the city use California Conservation Corps whenever possible. The SJCOE runs the Greater Valley Conservation Corps.
Part of this project will involve the clearing of brush and hazardous trees from the area, as well as the demolition of the original playground equipment. $171,622 of the grant money will be used for this project.
Police Officers Association Memorandum
After doing comparative research with surrounding counties an item was brought forth for budget increases regarding the Angels Camp Police Department. The police department has repeatedly brought up its inability to maintain staff as well as hire new officers due to low pay and budgets.
The memorandum, which the council unanimously approved, is aimed at rectifying those two issues as well as creating more cohesive hiring incentives. It will last until June 30, 2026, and cost an estimated $168,000 across each fiscal year.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Microsoft Teams.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.