Calaveras County is a great place to trick or treat, if you know where to go. For those who are new to the area or just looking for a new Halloween experience this year, check out our list of community events and hoppin’ trick-or-treat neighborhoods that go all out for the occasion. Have a safe and spooky Halloween!
Copperopolis
The Square at Copper Valley (great for parents who are hoping to catch a breath and maybe some dinner while their kids safely roam free in a contained festival space.)
Angels Camp
Angel Oaks Subdivision in Greenhorn Creek (a classic trick-or-treating experience for all ages.)
Stelte Park neighborhood
Murphys
Rocky Hill Road (this neighborhood is a favorite among Murphys residents and beyond for its competitive spirit with haunted house decor.)
Pumpkin Palooza at Mountain Christian Fellowship Church from 5-8 p.m., 3844 East Highway 4 (includes game booths, a zip line, a black light maze and more – all free!)
San Andreas
Trunk or Treat at San Andreas Community Covenant Church from 5-7 p.m., 261 Treat Avenue (includes games provided by the San Andreas Elementary Parent Teacher Club.)
Valley Springs
Gold Creek Estates at Gold Nugget Drive (said to run out of candy some years despite a bountiful stock, so get there early!)
Mountain Ranch
Costume Parade from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street
Trick or Treat Halloween Fest at California Cavern from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 9565 Cave City Road (includes a raffle wheel and prizes.) Kids ages 6-12 get a free cave tour if they’re in costume, and 5 and under always get in free. The same event is also happening at Black Chasm Cave in Pine Grove, Amador County.
Mokelumne Hill
Hotel Leger and some other businesses will be giving out candy on Main Street, as well as the surrounding neighborhood.
Arnold
White Pines