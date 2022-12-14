At the Dec. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, Mayor Alvin Broglio and Council Member Isabel Moncada were officially sworn in after winning the 2022 Midterm Member of the Angels Camp City Council race. 

The council voted unanimously to update the City’s building code chapter 15.04 of the City of Angels Municipal Code (AMC). The goal of this update is to make the AMC consistent with the newly adopted 2022 California Building Codes and the International Property Maintenance Code. 

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.