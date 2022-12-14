At the Dec. 6 Angels Camp City Council meeting, Mayor Alvin Broglio and Council Member Isabel Moncada were officially sworn in after winning the 2022 Midterm Member of the Angels Camp City Council race.
The council voted unanimously to update the City’s building code chapter 15.04 of the City of Angels Municipal Code (AMC). The goal of this update is to make the AMC consistent with the newly adopted 2022 California Building Codes and the International Property Maintenance Code.
The updated codes received an in-depth public hearing at the previous city council meeting, which went over code enforcement for residences including proper safety protocols for living spaces and storage.
Similarly, the City of Angels was awarded $60,000 from the California Offices of Emergency Services (OES) for a hazard mitigation project, which is part of the larger City of Angels All Hazard Planning Code Update Project. According to city officials, the purpose of these funds is to hire a consultant to see the project through.
The project is aimed at addressing hazards involving wildfires, flooding, stormwater, and erosion. The city received a bid from a company named Interwest for the consulting position which the council unanimously approved.
Angels Camp Police Department Grant
It was announced during the meeting that the council approved a grant for the Angels Camp Police Department to the tune of $100,000. This grant was provided by the Wings of Freedom Foundation, which recently donated a large sum of money to the Mark Twain Medical Center.
Police Chief Scott Ellis said that he was approached by board members of the foundation asking what the needs of the department were. He came up with a list that he provided to the board, who in turn chose what items they would purchase on behalf of the department. The items include new transport vehicles for trainees and ballistic helmets, among other improvements.
“I want to give a big thank you to the Wings of Freedom Foundation for this donation. It’s not something that we get every day,” said Ellis.
The council unanimously approved the police budget adjustment for the grant.
Water Shortage Contingency Plan
An ongoing discussion at the council meetings has been the development of a drought contingency plan. The California Department of Water Resources has been working with local water suppliers and governments to come up with emergency water shortage plans around the state.
The city, as well as the Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) and the Union Public Utility District (UPUD), met to discuss the specific impacts the drought has had on Angels Camp.
“Our water sources include surface water and stored water throughout the system. Discussions about what conditions would trigger each step of the plan were identified and while some responses will be the same across all three of our plans, some of the responses are specific to our system within the City, such as reclaimed water use,” reads the item printout.
City Administrator Rebecca Callen stated that the city is not at any of the appropriate levels to issue conservation measures. The state has also yet to issue any conservation measures to the smaller water management districts.
“We do have an ordinance that specifies what to do for an emergency, but there are all sorts of different tiers with regards to what constitutes us having to restrict water. So this embodies not just emergencies but also different triggers that could happen locally or at the state level that would require us to start conserving water use,” explained Callen.
After the lengthy development process and public input, the council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance.
At the same time, two projects relating to the Water Master Plan were also discussed. The first was a storage tank that sees a mothballed cement plant slurry line that will pump water from San Andreas to Ross Reservoir. This project also includes a plan to drill a well—the purpose is to make sure water is provided to the city during emergencies such as wildfires.
The other project involves a SMART meter upgrade. These meters, according to the City, allow city officials to monitor water meters in real time rather than manually, which will help catch water leaks much faster.
The storage tank project is estimated to cost around $3,325,000, while the meter upgrades would cost around $1,275,000. Callen said that the City would move forward with applying for grants, but may have to fund any costs that go over the initial funding. The council unanimously approved moving forward with the application for grant funding.
Dewberry contract
A hotly debated issue was the amending of the Dewberry Engineers Inc. contract for the Murphys Grade Road sidewalk project. The original project was supposed to take place over 80 working days, according to City officials. But due to various delays, the project added 152 extra days, which led to the project costs ballooning over the original $163,000 budget by $209,920.
The City has already paid $35,965 towards the costs in the previous fiscal year.
Callen said, “I have not paid them [Dewberry] on any of their overages, so they’re out almost $174,000 right now. I drew a line in the sand and said ‘Until the project is done and until I know that we are not concurring any additional costs, I don’t feel comfortable bringing it in front of council.’”
It was proposed that the City use CMAQ funds to put towards the $209,920 and continue discussions with Dewberry over covering a chunk of the expenses. This led to a great deal of discussion among the council as to whether or not the City is responsible for paying any of the project costs that were over the original budget.
It was emphasized by various council members that the City needs to monitor projects more closely to prevent future situations such as this. It was brought up that during this period there was a turnover in staff at both the City and Dewberry.
The council reluctantly agreed to move forward with the item, provided that contract negotiations continue with Dewberry.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.