At the June 21 Angels Camp City Council meeting, 4th of July fireworks were canceled at Bret Harte High School due to concerns about fire safety.
Council members Isabel Moncada and Jennifer Davis-Herndon both voiced disapproval of the idea due to liability risks.
Herndon brought up the dangers of fireworks landing on the roof of a neighboring home and starting a fire.
Council member Gretel Tiscornia stated that she was completely against fireworks due to the fire hazard and brought up the potential devastation a fire would do to downtown Angels Camp.
The council ultimately decided to not host a fireworks display at the high school.
Suggestions were made to add extra law enforcement patrols to prevent fireworks displays at Utica Park and other hazardous areas. Bret Harte originally started hosting fireworks displays on the premises to prevent such situations.
Drought concerns
City Administrator Rebecca Callen addressed citizens’ concerns about water conservation.
Callen said that at this time there are no water restrictions from the federal government or the local government. But she did state that links to resources regarding water conservation through the Calaveras County Water District have been posted on the city website.
The item printout also included tips for saving water:
Fix leaking sprinklers
Repair leaking toilets (worst offender of consumption losses)
Repair leaking faucets and showerheads
Plant low water and drought-resistant landscaping
Resources for water conservation can be found at:
Consent Agenda
Approval of June 7th, 2022 Regular Meeting Draft Minutes
Adopt Resolution No. 22-27, Appointing the Finance Director to Serve as the City Treasurer, Rebecca Callen, City Administrator
Approve Purchase Authorization for Equipment and Installation for Coneth, Rebecca Callen, City Administrator
Approval of Contract Award to CSG, for Building Official/Inspector Services, for a period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025, Rebecca Callen, City Administrator
Approve a Five Thousand ($5000) dollar Task Order for Augustine Planning Associates, Inc. for Assisting Affordable Housing using SB2 Funds, Amy Augustine, City Planner
Monthly AP Checks Issued May, Michelle Gonzalez, Finance Director.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 5 at 1404 Vallecito Rd, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.