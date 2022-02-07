The Angels Camp City Council has appointed Rebecca Callen as the new city administrator, a position previously held by Melissa Eads.
According to the City Council, “...Melissa Eads resigned from employment the first week of December, Dec. 7, and left the city without an administrator.” Callen was chosen out of 26 applicants for the position, with five being interviewed.
Callen told the Enterprise, “After years of living and working in Angels Camp, I am thrilled to be joining the team at the City of Angels Camp as the City Administrator. I believe my love for this City will translate into a successful relationship between myself, staff, the council, and the community as a whole, and I am so excited for this next chapter.”
Callen has a long employment history with Calaveras County, previously working for the county as a business analyst, auditor, and director of administrative services for the Calaveras County Water District.
She starts her new position with the city today, Monday, Feb. 7.