At the Mar. 1 Angels Camp City Council meeting, City Administrator Rebecca Callen proposed creating a new finance director position within the city, and the council voted unanimously to do so.
Callen’s reasoning behind proposing this new position is the growing cost to outsource some of the accounting work to contractors.
Callen claimed that it would cost the city less to pay a director's salary than to continue to outsource the work to an accounting firm. The city previously had a financial officer position that was reclassified as Director of Administrative Services.
Angels Camp Wayfinding Project
There was also an update offered on the city's wayfinding plan to add signs in and around Angels Camp.
The background of the project is, “Calaveras County applied for and was awarded a Clean CA grant to place Monument and Wayfinding signs within Caltrans Right of Way. The County utilized the City’s Wayfinding Sign plan developed in 2011 in their grant application. Now that the grant has been awarded, the County is working with City staff to coordinate the signs to be placed within Angels Camp.”
One aspect of the project are signs that point directly to historic downtown Angels Camp.
Executive director for the county Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau Martin Huberty brought up the point that many tourists pass through Angels Camp on their way to Murphys and don’t realize that the historic downtown exists.
Overall designs and locations for the signs are still being finalized, but it was confirmed that the project is moving forward.