The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will be conducting prescribed burns in the areas of Big Trees and Angels Camp.
From Nov. 11 to 14, Cal Fire will conduct two different prescribed burns to “reduce ground level fuels, creating a more fire-resilient environment, as well as improving forest health and habitat,” according to a press release issued by Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.
Starting on Nov. 11 and continuing to Nov. 13, Cal Fire, in cooperation with Sierra Pacific Industries will conduct a prescribed burn near the southern boundary of Big Trees State Park, east of Arnold. The burn will start at 9 a.m. and be conducted primarily during daylight hours, according to Cal Fire.The agency warns that some fire activity will be visible at night and smoke will be visible for several days after the prescribed burn.
Another prescribed burn on Nov. 13 and 14 will cover approximately 450 acres west of Angels Camp on the east side of Fowler Peak. The area is comprised mainly of “grass, chamise and oak understory.”
Cal Fire states the burning will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.