Rose Maria Rinker and Taven Dallin Dennis

Rose Maria Rinker and Taven Dallin Dennis, both of Mountain Ranch, were married on May 4, 2019, in Mountain Ranch. Rose is the daughter of Denise and Andy Rinker of Reading, Penn. Taven is the son of Jacqueline and Fred Dennis of Columbia.

Rose attended Reading Senior High School and is a graduate of Tyler School of Art & Design, Philadelphia. She works for the Calaveras Historical Society.

Taven is a graduate of Calaveras High School and attended Columbia College. He works in carpentry and construction.

