The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is conducting two separate prescribed burns at opposite ends of Calaveras County.
Both projects will begin on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. each day that burning operations take place. The burns are meant to reduce ground-level fuels, thus creating a fire-resilient, healthier forest environment, Cal Fire stated.
The Winton Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site is located in northeast Calaveras County, four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton, Schaads and Bailey roads. According to Cal Fire, this burn project will last throughout the fall depending on weather.
On the southern side of the county, Cal Fire will conduct a prescribed burn at Big Trees State Park on the South Park VMP. It will last until Nov. 25, and is located northeast of Arnold. Burning will be conducted primarily during the hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m., though Cal Fire states some fire activity may be visible at night, and smoke will be present for several days after the prescribed burning.