Week 2 preview: Calaveras vs. Escalon

Calaveras (0-0) vs. Escalon (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Aug. 30
Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas
2019 season: Calaveras (0-0). Escalon (1-0) – defeated Union Mine 58-0.
Series record since 2004: Escalon leads the series 7-2.
Last meeting: Escalon beat Calaveras 39-15 in the 2018 playoffs.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Escalon: “Escalon is a solid program. Escalon does what they are going to do, and they have the attitude that they aren’t throwing in anything new or changing; beat us. You can watch Escalon over the last 20 years and it’s the same. Now, their new coach is bringing in his style and it’s very effective, but Escalon has always been a tough program who is coached well with great athletes. I like to think that we give them good games.”
Calaveras week 1 recap: Calaveras had its bye week.
New week: Calaveras faces Modesto Christian in Modesto