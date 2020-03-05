Bret Harte students educate youth on agriculture

What do cookies, chickens and tomatoes have in common?
They’re all associated with agriculture, and they all played a role in an event at Bret Harte High School last week.
On Feb. 25, the Bret Harte chapter of the National Future Farmers of America Association (FFA) held an Ag Extravaganza at the school, where more than 300 local preschool and elementary school students were invited to learn all about agriculture.
The event began as the first group of children filed into Alissa Folendorf’s family and consumer sciences class, the first of five rotations. The class helped the kids kick off the day by assisting in the decoration of freshly baked sugar cookies, made by the students at Bret Harte Bakehouse.
Folendorf said that it was the first time that her class had participated in the event.
“My department is part of FFA from a state standpoint,” she said. “So, they work together.”
The event was one of several planned for the week, Folendorf said.
“It’s National FFA Week as well,” she said. “It’s just to raise community awareness about what they’re doing at school with their program and trying to get more kids involved.”
A parent asked Folendorf if the kids were allowed to eat the cookies right away.
“Yeah, they’re eating them!” Folendorf said.
Freshly energized, the children moved on to the next rotation, and were replaced by another group. They sat down at desks placed in a circle and worked on agriculture-themed coloring packets, while Bret Harte students provided information on agriculture.
“It’s a fun way for them to learn,” Bret Harte senior and FFA Treasurer Zoe Hartsinck said. “They’ll remember it more if they’ve got something to color.”
While FFA hosts many events throughout the year, Hartsinck said that the Ag Extravaganza was something special.
“This is a unique one, in that we open it up to the younger community, especially the elementary schools, and it’s one of the only ones that we do on campus during school hours,” she said. “Hopefully, when they get to high school, they’ll remember this, and be like, ‘Oh, I want to be part of ag.’”
Hartsinck said that it was important to FFA to reach out to the wider community.
“The community is our biggest backer; they help us fundraise,” she said. “We get to give out lots of scholarships; we get to take teams (to competitions). I was on a judging team – we won state – and the fundraising that we did in the community paid for my entire trip to the national competition. Our community is what supports us and allows us to go as far as we do in FFA.”
Upon entering the next room, a chorus of clucks, bleats and baas greeted the children. High school students sat next to their animals on bales of hay, and the children took turns petting goats, pigs, sheep and other animals.
“We have schools from all around the county coming, and we’re showing them all about ag and what the process is,” said Bret Harte senior and FFA Secretary Lili Tudbury, while holding her pet chicken, Annelle. “All of the animals here are all brought from the students here, and various people from the community.”
Ag teacher Hannah Booth said that she felt it was important to introduce kids to agriculture at an early age.
“I like it because you get elementary school kids to get their hands on agriculture,” she said. “I think that we keep getting farther and farther removed from agriculture. I mean, how many of these kids have probably never seen a cow or a horse before?”
Booth said that she liked how the event made learning fun.
“In both of our petting zoos, the sophomores have little speaking points to go around and tell the kids about the animals while they are petting them,” she said. “They’re learning something along with having some fun.”
Outside of the main petting zoo, freshman floral student Morgan Fautt held the reins of her horse, Sunny. Eyes grew wide with amazement as the kids reached up to pet him.
Nearby, Bret Harte junior ag student Thomas Grant was supervising a remarkably well-behaved heifer.
“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “It gives kids a good chance to actually see the animals that they’re learning about … They get quite excited.”
In the next room, the kids were instructed in planting tomato seeds in small pots, to be taken with them and grown at home. Floral students gave directions and educated them on the growing of plants.
“All of the sudden these yellow flowers will appear, and you’re going to have bees and insects come, and every time a flower gets pollinated by one of those, a big tomato is going to grow, and you can eat it,” junior floral student Natalie Flores said. “You and your family can eat it, and you’ll be like, ‘I grew this tomato all by myself!’ It’s going to be awesome!”
Bret Harte Agriculture teacher of 18 years Carrie Phillips took a break from her busy day to talk about the event.
“About 14 years ago we started this event,” she said. “It was pretty small; we just had three rotations. But because it’s become such a big event with our elementary schools, and they liked it so much, now we’ve grown it into a five-rotation event.”
Phillips said that the event taught ag students how to work on committees and take on leadership roles.
“Our sophomores are in charge of it, and it helps them to learn the structures of committees. All these kids get to be on a committee, which is a qualifier to get their California State FFA degree,” she said. “So, this is an opportunity that we have for them to be able to be part of a committee; understand how a committee runs; how it functions – chairs, co-chairs, subcommittees. It’s a great lesson for them, and then also provides the students with the opportunity to do a community service project with our local schools.”
The Ag Extravaganza was just one of the events taking place during National FFA Week, Phillips said. Other events included a Cookie Kickoff on Feb. 24; Ag Op Day & FFA Attire Day on Feb. 27; and the Kiss a Pig Rally on Feb. 28.
“We’re working with the ASB leadership group and Tyra Dragomanovich in doing a Kiss a Pig rally,” she said. “Our officer team put cans out in all of the teachers’ and administrators’ offices and classrooms, and whichever teacher has the most money in their can gets to kiss a pig at the rally in front of everyone. Second place kisses a lamb, and third place kisses a chicken.”
Phillips said that the money raised from the rally pays for the Ag Extravaganza each year.
“None of these teachers had to pay for this event today; it’s all free,” she said. “And they’re taking home tomato plant seeds; they have cookies; they have coloring workbooks – educational stuff that they can take back to their classrooms. The little kids’ learning doesn’t stop here; it can continue back in their classrooms with discussions as well.”
FFA has played an important role in the community since the 1970s, Phillips said.
“FFA is the largest youth organization in the United States,” she said. “Here, we’ve had an FFA chapter since 1973, and it’s been something that’s been pretty dominant within our community – it’s a lot of tradition and integrity within our FFA chapter. We have a leadership team; every year we elect FFA officers. And they represent the 245 students that we have in FFA. FFA is not a club, you cannot join FFA. FFA is an integral part of the classroom, so the only way that you can be in FFA is if you are enrolled in an agriculture class.”
Phillips said that the event highlighted the mission of FFA.
“The mission of FFA is to provide every student with premier leadership, personal growth and career success – in whatever career they choose – through agriculture education,” she said. “And that’s really what we’re doing right here, is we’re giving all of these students – no matter what their background or walk of life – we’re giving them an opportunity today to be leaders; to go as individuals. Some of them may choose careers in agriculture, which employs the largest percentage in the United States anyway, and so we’re giving those students those opportunities where maybe they don’t get that in every classroom. That’s what makes us kind of unique; we’re hands-on we provide those to them.”