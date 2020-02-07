Sophomore wins Poetry Out Loud, moves on to state contest

Sage Miller is the county’s second Poetry Out Loud champion, beating several other students Tuesday at the Calaveras Performing Arts Center in San Andreas. The Calaveras High School sophomore secured her slot among 52 county winners at a state contest to be held in Sacramento in March.
“This gives students the opportunity to learn something that isn’t an app or on a phone,” Calaveras County Arts Council Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro joked as she opened the finals on Tuesday.
Poetry Out Loud is a high school poetry recitation contest that finds students reciting two different poems before panels of judges and audiences at local, county and statewide events. Started in 2005, the state winners move on to a national contest that awards healthy scholarships to winners. The National Endowment for the Arts presents the event at the national level, and arts councils locally and at the state levels present preliminary competitions.
In 2015 and 2017, Sonora High School student Levi Lowe won the Tuolumne County and statewide contests.
There were 23 students slated to perform Tuesday, having earned their slots in the countywide finals during initial contests at the county’s two high schools, but many did not appear in San Andreas. Some were part of athletic contests that were played at the same time as the Calaveras County Poetry Out Loud finals.
Miller was the first runner-up in 2019, when Sandra Meza was named the county’s inaugural Poetry Out Loud winner. Miller performed “Tonight I Can Almost Hear the Singing,” by Silvia Curbelo, and “Diameter,” by Michelle Y. Burke, to win the countywide event in 2020.
Grace Daniel, another sophomore at Calaveras High, earned the first runner-up win, and Sydney Button, also a CHS sophomore, was second runner-up.
Miller won a trip to the state finals on March 14 and 15. The California Arts Council pays for the county winners’ overnight stays for the finals, but the Calaveras Arts Council pays for another night’s stay at the hotel so that Miller and her parents don’t have to stress out about arrival time on the first day of the contest.
The local arts council also gave Miller $300 to use as she pleases.
“When you get to Sacramento,” Mazzaferro said, “it’s a job interview to represent California at nationals.” She added that a new outfit or even hairdo might help put the best image forward for the state judges. “Whatever makes you most confident.”
Daniel received $50 in cash and Button got $25.
Mazzaferro on Wednesday thanked Ingrid Hjelmervik for helping the arts council present Poetry Out Loud here. She said Hjelmervik had retired in 2018 and sought to help the arts council with a project.
“Timing was perfect,” Mazzaferro said, “because we had just decided to host Poetry Out Loud in Calaveras County.” Since Hjelmervik was a retired high school English teacher, “It seemed a perfect fit. She took it and ran with it!”
Mazzaferro said she also appreciates the fact that the 2020 contestants are so young.
“I’m excited that none of them are juniors; they all said they will compete next year, and they had some suggestions for us for next year.”