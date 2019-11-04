Editor’s note: This is part one in a two-part series looking at the life and military service years of Michael Axiak.
Michael Axiak, of Copperopolis, was born in Malta in 1947. As a child, he remembers life on the island as being very hard, with little more than bread for dinner. His father worked seasonal jobs plowing fields and harvesting salt, “anything to put food on the table,” but feeding four children and a wife was a difficult task.
By the time Axiak was 7, his father knew he could no longer provide for his family in Malta and immigrated to America in search of employment.
“My mother and my brothers moved in with my mother’s family in 1954; my grandfather became my father for the next five years,” Axiak said. “While in America, my father had worked very hard and had gotten a job as a steelworker in San Francisco.”
When Axiak was 12, his father sent for the family.
While many youths might view a trip to America with excitement, Axiak had a very different view.
“Since I was a young boy, I was being groomed for the priesthood,” he said. “I had lived a rather isolated and sheltered life. Malta was one language, one culture, one religion and one philosophy. When I came to San Francisco, it was a huge shock; everything was so different, from the food on up. I remember going to sleep every night for almost a year praying that when I woke I would be back in Malta. By the time I was 13, I realized that was never going to happen.”
Though the area where his family lived, 3rd Street, was mainly comprised of Maltese families, his father felt the area was becoming “too rough” and moved the family to Daly City.
Throughout the moves, Axiak continued to be groomed for the church, and excelled in seminary studies through his junior year of high school. By the time he was 17, he realized “The celibate life was just not for me. Even though I had been groomed and geared toward the church my whole life, I realized I would never be happy without a family.”
He attended Jefferson High School in Daly City his senior year.
“I was amazed at high school. It was another shock,” he said. After all, he had missed what he termed all the “normal” years of growing up and the experiences of being a “normal” teenager.
During his senior year – with some prodding from his father, who was a bit disappointed his son had left his seminary studies – Axiak signed up with the Navy Reserve and was attached to a submarine unit out of Hunter’s Point in San Francisco. That unknowingly set the course for his future.
After graduating high school, he attended college and studied electronics.
“I was planning to be in college two years,” Axiak said. “Then, all of a sudden, I get this letter telling me to go active duty; six years reserve, two years active. In order to push those two years active off, you have to be in school. I was in school, so I wondered why I was getting drafted. The school told me that they forgot to submit my transcripts proving education status.”
By June 1966, Axiak was in transit status at Treasure Island, awaiting travel to Yokosuka, Japan, where he first boarded the USS Bluegill. Though the USS Bluegill was a “proud” submarine, it had seen better days.
Commissioned on Nov. 11, 1943, the crew of the Bluegill had made six wartime patrols during World War II, when it sank and/or damaged 17 enemy ships, withstood 369 depth charges and received two Navy Unit Commendations. It was placed out of commission in 1951. Fifteen years later, it was put back into service.
Though submarine duty was not Axiak’s choice, it was all that was available to him at the time he enlisted, so he says he made the best of it.
“I kept adjusting to one thing after another. I never tried to buck the system. I was a quiet guy. Studying for the priesthood, you learned quickly how to keep your mouth shut, if you learned nothing else.”
Without much time to acclimate to the submarine, let alone the Navy life, Axiak was en route to Taiwan to help the Taiwanese Navy with operations, and by September 1966, the Bluegill was headed to Vietnam.
“Our mission for several months was downed pilot patrol in the Tonkin Gulf,” Axiak said. “We didn’t pick up any downed pilots, thank god.”
The crew also trained members of the Taiwanese Navy on how to exit submerged submarines through escape trunks to launch themselves to the surface in inflatable boats to complete surveillance.
“I’m not sure who would collect them or where they went after they left our sub,” Axiak said.
With the ability to stay submerged for extended amounts of time, the Bluefin was also responsible for conducting mine surveys of the Tonkin Gulf.
“China would mine certain areas and we would use sonar to detect where the mines were placed,” he said. “Though we helped when needed, our main mission was surveillance. We would get as close as we could to foreign ports in countries near Vietnam and take photos of the ports, as well as vessels entering and leaving, assessing who was bringing in arms and supplies.”