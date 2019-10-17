It’s a funky weekend we have in store with some ghastly goings on with witches and prospectors and pirates, oh my.
The Friends of the Amador County Library encourages us to pick winning tomes at its annual Fall Book Sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (for Friends members only, but you can join at the event!), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 108 Hall, 12134 Airport Road, Martell. The sale features like-new and gently used books in fiction and nonfiction genres, including cookbooks, coffee table books and even audiobooks. You might find a CD or DVD, or even a puzzle or copies of sheet music you can’t live without. It’s all free to visit, and proceeds help the nonprofit provide programs at the county’s libraries. Call 217-1911 for more.
The Murphys Story Slam Contest is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Old Murphys Schoolhouse, 60 Jones St., Murphys. The Mother Lode Storytelling Guild stages its sixth-annual contest pitting tellers against each other for cash prizes under the theme “Mistakes Were Made.” Signups start at 6:30 p.m. or call BZ Smith at 559-7697. It’s free to enjoy. Parents are cautioned that this is intended as an adult evening because you never know what you might hear. Visit sierranevadastorytelling.org for more.
Don your duds for the Mark Twain Wild West Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Angels Camp. The Angels Camp Business Association presents a street festival with an American Flag Parade at 10 a.m., live music, comedy and entertainment (I’d wager there’ll be some outlaws about and the good guys will have to put them in their places), photo ops with Mark Twain, a Gold Rush village and interactive activities and contests for kids. Foods and beverages are on sale, and there are drawings, including one for a gold nugget or $3,000 cash. It’s all free to attend. Visit angelscampbusiness.com.
After perusing the pioneer ways, you might head up Highway 4 for the Downtown Murphys Witch Walk from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Murphys. The Murphys Business Association welcomes costumed guests to the fourth-annual event with booths with drawings and prizes. There is live music from 3 to 5 p.m. performed by popular Tuolumne County act Leilani and the Distractions at the Potted Plum, and from 5 to 8 p.m. by Murphys’ own Ras Beeken Dan at the Murphys Pourhouse (which I find to be a fine spot for a hoisting a few quality brews). The shenanigans are free to attend. Check visitmurphys.com for more.
You can conclude your busy Saturday with “Lost Treasure and Loose Ends,” which has doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show at 6:30 p.m. at the newly refurbished West Point Community Hall, 22283 Highway 26, West Point. The Blue Mountain Players theater troupe serves dinner complete with dessert. That’s fine, but it’s the family-friendly pirate whodunit starring Amber Tombs, Craig LaFargue, Kenzie Harman, Terra Forgette and Vicki Snead that’s sure to get the crowd going. The event supports the theater company that entertains with fun shows year round. Tickets are $30 each at 293-3100.
The Young Dubliners bring a decidedly Irish sound to Amador County with a show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The band plays what we would probably call rock ’n’ roll, but with some traditional Irish instruments added for fun-loving flair. Tickets are $26 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $30 on show day.
The Memorial Hall Antique Fair is staged from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Tuolumne Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir St., Tuolumne. Vintage Chix presents the sale of antiques and vintage and repurposed items by numerous vendors. Admission is free, but the first hour on Saturday is treated as a preview and you’ll pay $5 to get an inside look at what’s available. Call 743-5302 or 928-1111 for more.
The Locals’ Concert continues the Sonora Bach Festival at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the 49ers, at the corner of Jackson and Gold streets in Columbia. You’ll hear at least 10 local performers, the fantastic Summerville High School group Jazz@8 and the newly formed Bach Festival Singers. The show ends with a singalong to Bach’s Sleepers, Wake, under the direction of John Carter, accompanied by Dorothy Woodford Arndt. Tickets are just $10 apiece at sonorabach.org or call 536-6330.
Also on Sunday, the Sutter Creek Theatre presents the Austin Lounge Lizards at 4 p.m. Folk, country, bluegrass and rock tunes are successfully blended by this act, one that celebrates Austin, Texas’ motto, “Keep Austin Weird.” Tickets are $20 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $23 on show day.
Stepping ahead to Thursday, Oct. 24, the Steps to Beat Cancer Luncheon is at 11:30 p.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center, 768 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The hospital welcomes breast cancer survivor Tina Macuha (from the CW31 show “Good Morning Sacramento”), who discusses the final step in the breast cancer treatment world, surviving confidently. There is a lunch, and attendees are encouraged to wear pink shoes. Lunch is free, but reserve by calling Nicki Stevens at 754-5919.
From perusing the days of the pioneers to supporting those fighting a deadly disease, it’s time for festivities and thoughtfulness.