Ovations series brings four shows

The Calaveras County Arts Council promises to chase the winter blues away with its 2020 Ovations Performing Arts Series at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp. A quartet of shows brings folk tunes, bluegrass favorites, rock from the good ol’ days and even baroque music to the county.
“We are always pleased to bring professional artists to our Ovations Performing Arts Series,” said arts council Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro. “This year is special in that we asked our patrons, via onsite surveys, what concerts they would like us to present. We sought out the artists for our 2020 season that met our patrons’ requests. Early ticket sales indicate our efforts are successful.”
On Jan. 12, local phenom Cantamos opens the annual series.
“It’s hard to pin this eclectic eight-piece band to any one genre,” says a release. “Led by Michela Macfarlane, the group shifts seamlessly across the world music landscape, playing 1960s kitsch like ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin’’ (in French!), as well as rollicking Aretha Franklin covers, arias, traditional Latin songs and musical showstoppers.”
The band has appeared as part of the arts council’s Music in the Parks summer series before, so Mazzaferro said she was happy to schedule a performance for winter’s Ovations series.
On Feb. 9, Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands heat up the theater in a blaze of bluegrass. For fiddler, guitarist, singer, songwriter and Grammy-winner Lewis, the traditions of bluegrass and folk music provide inspiration that has driven her through a more than 30-year career at the forefront of American roots music. She first was introduced to bluegrass tunes at the Berkeley Folk Festival in the early 1970s, and remains one of the pioneering women in the genre. She earned the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association in 1992 and 1994.
Lewis last appeared in an Ovations concert nearly 10 years ago, and arts council representatives say they are “overjoyed to welcome her back to Calaveras County.”
March 15 brings the days of poodle skirts and sport coats to the scene, when the Diamonds take the stage. A singing act that originally formed in the early 1950s with a foursome of Canadians, the Diamonds performs classic rock and roll – tunes like “The Stroll” and “Little Darlin’” – that people love to sing along with. The group made 33 appearances on “American Bandstand” and has released a trio of Gold records. Today’s members have the chops to keep up and make songs heard in 2020 sound as fresh as they did back in the day. Through the years since the release of “Little Darlin’” in 1956, the changing members of the quartet have learned one important lesson: The durability of this music is as much about the future as it is the past.
The Ovations season closes with classical music many may consider fitting for the Palm Sunday date of April 5. The Driftwood Consort presents classical French baroque music performed on historic instruments like the theorbo (a gigantic 14-string lute), the viola da gamba (a cello-like instrument) and wooden flutes. French baroque music, known for its delicacy and detailed ornamentation, was wildly popular in the Versailles court of the Sun King Louis XIV.
Those who want to see all four shows, which start at 3 p.m., can purchase season tickets for $80 for arts council members and $100 for nonmembers, and youth season tickets (ages 18 and under) are $40, all available at calaverasarts.org or by calling 754-1774. Individual show tickets are $25 each for adults and $10 for youths, also at the website, by phone or at the Gallery Store, 22 N. Main St., San Andreas.