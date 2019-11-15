Mother Lode Area Derby rolls through successful season

Mother Lode Area Derby jammed their way to victory Nov. 10 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, defeating Sonoma County Roller Derby 196-103 in a triumphant season closer.
Coached by Diana Beasley, the small, single-team roller derby league finished fourth out of 16 at a beginners’ tournament they hosted last April, according to team captain Maya Radisich, AKA Drop Dead Red.
“We have a really solid team right now,” Radisich told the Enterprise.
In March, the 40-year-old Murphys mom traveled with 11 teammates to play a Barcelona team on its home turf in Spain.
“Normally, higher levels like charter teams or A level teams travel, but we just decided that it was something our team wanted to do, so we reached out to a team there,” Radisich said.
Mother Lode lost the transatlantic match, but were treated to an afterparty by their new friends and spent a week exploring the city.
Next season, the team is scoping out Ireland or Costa Rica.
“Once you’re in your 40s, it’s not that easy to make friends,” said Radisich, who found her way into the quirky sport four seasons ago. “(Derby) comes with a built-in girl gang of amazing people that you get to hang out with, plus it’s great exercise, and you get to take out all your aggression and frustration from everything else.”
The objective of roller derby is simple enough: the star-marked jammer must lap the opposing pack of blockers as many times as possible within a two-minute match or “jam.”
To the trained eye, derby also involves intense communication and strategy, as well as sneakier ways to get ahead such as transferring the star helmet cover to the striped “pivot” player.
But for those new to the sport, the rowdy physicality, amusing aliases and campy attire are enough to enjoy upon first introduction.
The Sonoma and Mother Lode teams, which included women of all ages and one man, donned feline-themed leggings and face paint in support of the jam’s charity of choice, Hard Knock Cats, which traps, neuters and releases feral cats in Tuolumne County.
The season may be over, but Mother Lode Area Derby hosts an Introduction to Roller Derby workshop on the second Wednesday of every month during which the team provides all the necessities to learn the game.
“You don’t have to know how to skate. You don’t have to have any gear,” Radisich said. “Just come and hang out.”
For more information, visit Mother Lode Area Derby on Facebook.