Homecoming celebration for purple & gold

Bret Harte High School Homecoming Week
by Dakota Morlan
Homecoming Queen Kinlye Apley, escorted by Jaden Bitner

Bret Harte High School rallied for its homecoming game against the Linden Lions with a purple and gold parade down Angels Camp’s Main Street on Sept. 23, observing a longstanding tradition of "ribbits" and "croaks" and tearing apart a lion’s head pinata.

The Bullfrogs’ varsity football team was defeated 43-27, but new head coach Kelly Osborn encapsulated the spirit of the day with a rousing speech prior to the game.

“I want (you) to understand that this is an aggressive game, and hopefully we’ll feed on the Lion just like we did on the pinata tonight,” Osborn said. “But it’s aggressive, and so you’ve gotta want some, don’t you? What do you do when you want some?”

“Get some!” the crowd chanted.

In between games, Bret Harte water polo co-captain and softball player Kinlye Apley was crowned 2019 Homecoming Queen, escorted by fellow senior athlete Jaden Bitner.

