Country music star Justin Moore is a country music fan.
“If it wasn’t for having the chance to do this for a living, I would still be at all these concerts,” the multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter told the Enterprise on July 23, ahead of his upcoming performance at Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys.
Because of this, Moore languished in the creative doldrums of 2020. The “Late Nights and Long Necks” tour with his fellow country music artist and longtime inspiration Tracy Lawrence was cut short, and Moore was confined to his home in central Arkansas with his wife, Kate, and their four children.
“2020 sucked. I think that was for all of us. We were fortunate we didn’t have any major health issues in my inner circle,” Moore said. But the performer spent sleepless nights worrying about not being able to pay his employees and missing the rush of the road. “There’s not really anything else at the house that can replace that. Nothing as exciting as jumping up onstage in front of 15,000 people and playing music.”
Moore got through the year playing a few socially distanced acoustic shows and streaming performances online, as well as co-hosting his self-titled podcast where he talks candidly about topics like fatherhood and fame with guests such as Matthew McConaughey, Travis Tritt, Kip Moore and Jon Pardi.
The months of deprivation have made the return to the stage even sweeter for Moore and for his fans. 2021 has already carried the singer to over a dozen states, a blur of smiles from delighted country music lovers as he plays songs from his recently released “Straight Outta the Country” album, his 2019 “Late Nights and Longnecks” album and classics like “Small Town USA,” “Bait A Hook” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”
“It’s been awesome. Like riding a bike,” Moore said. “You can tell there’s a different energy in the rooms we’re playing. Not only from the fans’ perspective but our own. I think people are a little more fired up than normal. … I certainly won’t take it for granted again.”
On Aug. 13 starting at 8 p.m., Moore will play a 90-minute full-band set of back-to-back hits at Ironstone’s airy amphitheater nestled in the foothill wine country. Despite his rigorous schedule on the road, the musician with nine No. 1 hits and three No. 1 albums is looking forward to visiting Northern California once more, where his down-home lyrics and irresistible hooks have garnered a sizable fanbase.
“It’s beautiful,” Moore said of the region. “I was having a conversation the other day with a friend of mine that, growing up in the Deep South, it’s a common misconception that the only rural areas are in the South. Y’all get it. … People instantly think California is just L.A., and there’s just so much more where you guys are. It’s always fun.”
About the upcoming concert, he added, “I hope (fans) leave feeling like they got their money’s worth and, next time, bring back two or three friends. We always say our job is to bring a party. If it’s apparent we’re having a good time onstage, it becomes infectious, and the crowd has a good time as well.”
Moore will be joined by fellow multi-platinum selling country artist Clay Walker, known for classics like “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” “Live Until I Die” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” as well as new songs like “Need a Bar Sometimes,” which has surpassed 8 million video views.
This year’s concert series at Ironstone is back with a vengeance after a silent 2020, with upcoming performances including Brantley Gilbert on Aug. 7, and Counting Crows, Train, Styx with REO Speedwagon, and Toby Keith, all during September.
For the complete lineup and ticket information, visit ironstoneamphitheatre.net.