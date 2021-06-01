The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center (CSERC), a Twain Harte-based nonprofit that works to defend water, wildlife and wild places across the region, recently announced the winners of its 2021 photo contest.
CSERC sponsors the contest to raise interest in wildlife and encourage the public to take notice of the region’s natural beauty. Winning photos must highlight the wildlife or landscape of local mountains, foothills or the Central Valley.
In the adult natural landscapes category, Christy Huff, of Los Banos, won first place for a photo of a weathered tree at the edge of a clearing during sunset.
Larry Lew, of Ceres, earned second place for a picture of poppies growing in a rocky outcrop near Knights Ferry.
And Dan Unger, of Sonora, received honorable mention for a photo of Iceland Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness.
In the adult wildlife category, Peggy Sells, of Twain Harte, took first place for a photo of an acorn woodpecker observing a camouflaged screech owl in a tree cavity.
Jessica Hadley, of Auburn, won second place for a picture of a gray fox perched on a tree.
And honorable mention went to Larry Lew, of Ceres, for a photo of two white-faced ibises spreading their iridescent feathers in the sun.
James Powell won first in the youth/teen natural landscapes category for a photo of a forest stream, while Ashley S. won first in the youth/teen wildlife category for an image of a ceanothus silk moth.
Adult winners took home $100 for first and $50 for second, while youth/teen winners received $50.
CSERC uses many of the photos entered into the competition during presentations to schools and community groups across Central California. Since 1990, the nonprofit has reached 154,000 students with programs on wildlife, forests and water.
For more information, visit cserc.com.