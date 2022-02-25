Play review: This dog knows all the tricks

What happens when Man’s Best Friend takes that role to a whole other level? That’s the question pondered in A. R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” playing through March 20 at the Metropolitan in San Andreas.
The Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe production features a one-room New York City apartment set, and other action takes place out in a park, which is where Greg tells his incredibly surprised wife, Kate, that he has found a new four-legged friend. Kate is none too thrilled with the prospect of cleaning up dog hair and other messes associated with canines, and she puts her foot down, saying that while she understands Greg may be lamenting their freshly emptied nest, this is not the time for their lives to be overtaken by a fuzzy new pal.
Rhonda Merrill is both funny and somehow wary as Kate, reminding us of the other side of the “Aww, my pup is my best friend,” mindset. We could call her the voice of reason in most scenes.
Denny Bowen gives Greg a midlife crisis kind of feel; it’s obvious he needs this new dog to keep his mind interested in something in his life. And that’s where Gurney’s play rests its head, knowing that most people feel it’s bad to criticize dogs and their owners, even as we observe those same owners do incredibly ridiculous things to accommodate their furry companions.
The quirk in this play is that the dog, Sylvia, is played by a person, namely, Zie Harmon, and she really takes over the apartment once she arrives! Conversations are carried on with Kate and Greg, just as if the pooch could suddenly jump right into them. Harmon effortlessly scampers about the apartment doing just what a new dog in a new room would. Kate’s aghast, even insulted that her spouse would spring such a change onto her. But Greg has newfound life. His job bores him, but Sylvia—named by a tag that hangs on her collar—revitalizes him.
Back at the park, Greg meets Tom and his dog, Bowser. Chance Tillery is a hoot as this slightly stereotypical New Yorker, complete with all the bombast we might expect. Tom’s analyses of Greg’s actions with his new dog bring this cautionary tale to the fore: Is Greg compensating for his midlife emptiness or just expanding the household?
Tillery also plays two other parts in the show. He’s Phyllis, a friend of Kate’s who Sylvia doesn’t like, and Leslie, a peculiar therapist who Kate calls upon to save her dog-infused marriage. All three characters lend comedic bite to this play, and Tillery revels in playing such oddballs.
This was the second time I’d seen this play and that left me watching for the difficulties a new pup can bring to a household, but that’s my bone to carry. I wasn’t as taken by the cuteness of humans and dogs interacting in new ways; I was watching for the marital warning signs. However, that doesn’t mean that Harmon’s machinations as Sylvia left me grumpy; she is fantastic as the interloper with a heart.
Cyndie Klorer and Missie Maury co-direct the play and they’ve done so with a lot of love for everyone. Tender moments leave their marks, and the stressors are soon forgotten. I’ll note that this show is a PG kind of romp in the dog park; Klorer and Maury toned down some of Sylvia’s more adult comments. On March 19 though, the cast will perform the fully R-rated show, which could send howls into the air!
So, what to do with that new furball at the house? Give it some love, and you’ll feel warm and fuzzy in no time.
“Sylvia”
7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 20
The Metropolitan, 59 Main St., San Andreas
$15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors at 754-5555