The Resource Connection Calaveras Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) is currently holding a Blue Ribbon Youth Art Contest to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month this April and provide a fun activity for local youth ages 1 to 18 years old.
“It’s actually the first time we’ve done this contest, but we’d like to make it an annual thing,” CCAC Child Advocate Karen West said. “It gives kids an opportunity to get involved in something, and we’re trying to increase community awareness of the need to keep children safe, happy and healthy.”
West said that this past year has been challenging for the community’s youth.
“It’s been a rough year for kids, and there’s been an uptick in abuse, depression, anxiety, those kinds of things,” she said. “The kids have been super stressed out being out of school, and now they’re looking at a whole new change of going back to school more of the time.”
Artwork can be submitted up until 5 p.m. on April 19. For entry forms and rules, visit CCAC’s Facebook page at facebook.com/childrenscounselingandadvocacycenter. Those without internet access can contact the CCAC at (209) 584-9092 to arrange picking up the necessary forms.
“My goal is to get as many entries as we can this year, and then double it next year,” West said.
The theme of the contest is “Keep Me Safe, Healthy, and Happy!” Winning artwork will be published in the Calaveras Enterprise.
For more information on the Resource Connection, visit trcac.org.