It’s a beauty of a production in the making, as a local theatre group prepares to launch its 10th season.
From Aug. 2 through 4, Calaveras Sings Theatre Arts Repertory for Kids (CSTARS) will present “Beauty and the Beast” at the Bret Harte High School Performing Arts Center in Angels Camp.
More than 60 local actors from the ages of 5 to 18 will present the popular musical, which is the 21st production CSTARS has presented.
The musical is based on the Disney animated film which features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by the duo of Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
According to a press release issued by CSTARS, the production of the “full Broadway musical is filled with memorable music, fantastic sets and costumes, and most importantly, the timeless messages that beauty is found within, you can never judge a book by its cover, and that it’s never too late to learn how to love.”
The show, directed by Ann Mazzaferro and choreographed by Molly Johnson, stars Katie Duquette as Belle (Beauty) and Jacob Young as the Beast.
The performance on Aug. 2 is at 7 p.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, and 2 p.m. on Aug. 4. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit cstarsbeautyandthebeast.brownpapertickets.com, or purchase at the Bret Hart High School Performing Arts Center box office one hour before the show. Reservations can be made by emailing cstars2009@gmail.com.