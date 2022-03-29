The Yosemite Region of the Porsche Club of America got together for a run to Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys on March 27. This led to some pretty slick Porsches of different makes and models on display in front of the sound stage.
Local Porsche owner Cathy Kuhn of Arnold suggested to the club president Dave Boyd that the run should take place in Calaveras County. The club split up into two groups—one met in Farmington, and the other met in Valley Springs. Both groups converged in Angels Camp and continued on to Murphys Grade Road. “I made sure for them to go through Murphys Grade Road because I think that's a good one for Porsches,” said Kuhn.
Even though several of the Porsches were from Murphys and Sonora, others came from Modesto, Lodi, and other parts of the Central Valley.
“Let's just say everybody enjoyed the drive, and they love being able to park the cars and the amphitheater, you know, and that was a real big hit,” said Kuhn.
The cars added an extra attraction for Ironstone visitors with one of the visitors being District 3 supervisor and Porsche fan Merita Callaway. Kuhn said that the club enjoyed their time at Ironstone so much that they are planning on making this an annual event.