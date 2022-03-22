Copperopolis got a visit from some very fancy cars on March 20 as the Coast to Copper Blossom Trail Run & Car Display made its way to the Copperopolis town square.
The event was organized by The Concours at Pasadera in celebration of Ferrari’s 75th anniversary. This event kicked off Concours at Pasadera’s famous car week, which concludes with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance show.
The Copper Valley community in Copperopolis is no stranger to car shows, hosting the Hot Copper Car Show, held in the town square, each May.
This weekend’s event presented the opportunity to get acquainted with cars not normally seen in Calaveras County. There was everything from the newest Ferrari SF 90 Hybrid model, which makes 1,000 horsepower, to an early 70s De Tomaso Pantera, which is a mid-engine supercar powered by a 351ci Cleveland Ford engine.
The owner of the Pantera’s wife, Michelle, let me sit in the car (since it’s on this reporter’s dream car list.) I then proceeded to hit my head on the roof as I was getting in because the car is so low. As I was recovering, she told me, “This Copperopolis event has just been fabulous. It’s been well organized, everything has been top-notch. The people have been great and so welcoming to all of us, and the roads have been awesome to drive.”
I also met the owner of a Ferrari SF 90, who happens to be named Don Ferrari. Both he and his wife, Julie, expressed how they enjoy bringing their cars up to the Sierra Nevada mountains because of the roads and the scenery.
“This is a great little town [Copperopolis]. I’ve never been in here before, and we’re already talking about doing another run in September,” said Ferrari.
The event offered several awards to members of the run:
Don and Julie Ferrari
Ferrari 75th Anniversary Award
Ferrari SF 90
Chris Tann and Jenny Jigour
2022 Provenance Award
Shelby GT500KR Mustang
Dane and Rochelle Conklin
2022 Chairman's Award
Sunbeam Tiger
Kevin Enderby
2022 Coast to Copper Tour Award
Ferrari 355
Concours chairman Rick Barnett called Copperopolis a “hidden gem” and that “we [the club] thought it would be just exciting to be able to have these Ferraris from all over the western United States drive from Monterey to Copperopolis.”
Proceeds from the event benefited three charities, the CASA of Monterey County, the Bridge Addiction Recovery Program, and the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation.