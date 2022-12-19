Alisha Wynne, like many others, lost her main source of income when Covid hit. That’s when the 31-year-old from Angels Camp decided to get creative with her career and opened Bee Essential Shop in Angels Camp, selling handmade candles, skincare products, and eco-friendly clothing and accessories.

Wynne had plenty of skills to fall back on, including experience working in a consignment clothing store, antique shop, and restaurants, coursework in wedding planning, and even a stint in Santa Cruz as an ocean-saving activist. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

