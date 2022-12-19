Alisha Wynne, like many others, lost her main source of income when Covid hit. That’s when the 31-year-old from Angels Camp decided to get creative with her career and opened Bee Essential Shop in Angels Camp, selling handmade candles, skincare products, and eco-friendly clothing and accessories.
Wynne had plenty of skills to fall back on, including experience working in a consignment clothing store, antique shop, and restaurants, coursework in wedding planning, and even a stint in Santa Cruz as an ocean-saving activist.
Creating a job for herself that combined all of her retail and customer service skills, a desire to protect the earth, and a deep love of candlemaking, Wynne decided to open Bee Essential—a storefront where she could sell her handmade beeswax candles and other eco-friendly products, too.
Wynne calls it a candle shop, but she also carries locally made honey, organic clothing, and body care.
At the small store in a shopping plaza just off of Highway 49, customers can purchase honey, teas, bath and body products including chapsticks, scrubs, bath bombs, a variety of beeswax and soy wax candles, natural luffa soaps, and an assortment of eco-friendly products for the home.
Wynne also sells jewelry, crystals, accessories like hats and scarves, and clothing made by sustainable fashion brands Nomads Hemp Wear (athletic wear), Sacred State Design (t-shirts), and Divinely Sewn (locally made, hand-dyed clothing) which feature natural, biodegradable fibers like hemp, bamboo and cotton. In addition to Wynne’s handmade products, the shop also carries bath and body products made by other companies like The Naked Bee, Mother Earth, and Copperopolis-based Copper Soap Works.
Before opening the shop in November of last year, Wynne worked at her family’s business in Tuolumne County. The family had owned two restaurants, the Sonora Creamery and the Jamestown Creamery, where Wynne worked alongside her mom, Jan, and younger sister Andrea to serve up deli sandwiches, soups, salads, and ice cream with a homemade touch.
The family had their small business for about six years, and it was going great, according to Wynne, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. After a year of struggling through abrupt closures and reopenings with a limited staff (only Alisha and her mom Jan returned to work in December 2020), the family decided to sell.
“We could only do to-gos, (people) couldn’t dine in,” said Wynne. “We weren’t making it, so we had to get rid of all of our employees, and then it was just me and my mom working, and it was too hard (for) us to run it.”
Sonora Creamery closed its doors in April of 2021, and Wynne had to pivot to find a new career, like so many others working for small businesses that shuttered during the pandemic.
When thinking about what she could do now to support herself, Wynne thought back to her childhood years when she and her younger sister Andrea learned the craft of candlemaking from their father, Brian Wynne. The young girls made candles in their kitchen to hand out as Christmas gifts and even sold candles door-to-door, towing their crafts throughout their Tuolumne County neighborhood in a red Radio Flyer wagon. The girls continued the tradition of making candles together, even after their father passed away about six years ago.
“He taught us how to do the candles and chapsticks and all that kind of stuff. That’s kind of why I opened the store, because he passed away. …” said Wynne, before fondly recounting memories of her dad’s candles. “He would do really cool things. He would make wine candles that look like wine glasses. He liked doing a lot of the drink candles. He was kind of unique with that.”
Candlemaking is something Wynne has continued to enjoy, perfecting the art over the years and selling her handmade candles and skincare products at farmers' markets or online under two different business names, Aurora Naturals (which she ran with her sister) and Simply Renew.
For years, Wynne kept a workstation in her home where she would make candles and skincare salves, creams, and scrubs. Now, she has a workstation in the back of her shop in Angels Camp, where she makes her candles and other products on a folding table lined with her supplies, a single electric burner and a metal pot. Nearby shelves hold a variety of oils and other equipment.
“We make everything here, in my little tiny workshop,” said Wynne, who dreams of upgrading her workspace and getting “a really big pot” so she can make even more candles. She also wants to invest in other candlemaking supplies and more display shelving for the shop. Other goals for the next year include doing more events like farmer’s markets and craft fairs.